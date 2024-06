HQ

It looks like Luminosity Gaming is about to make an announcement about something Super Smash Bros. related. The organisation has published a teaser post on X that comes in the form of a footage-less video with the Smash Melee announcer in the background stating, "Ready... Go!".

It's unclear what exactly this announcement will be in reference to, but it's likely a new player signing to join the already stacked roster of Luminosity Smash players. Expect to hear more very soon.