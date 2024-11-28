Luminosity makes plans to enter competitive League of Legends

HQ

Luminosity has announced its plans to debut a competitive squad in the world of League of Legends esports. The team has promised a full roster announcement soon, but what we do know already is that the team will be competing in the second tier of the Americas with the intention of eventually being promoted into the League of the Americas (LTA) North.

This was confirmed by Luminosity's head Alex Gonzales, who adds: "We'll keep it short and simple. For the first time ever, @Luminosity is entering League of Legends. We have one goal for 2025 and that is to promote into @LTANorth."

Who do you think will represent Luminosity in its first-ever League of Legends team?