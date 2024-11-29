Luminosity Gaming returns to competitive Rocket League after exiting the esport in June

HQ

In the summer, Luminosity Gaming announced that it would be leaving competitive Rocket League, noting that it would keep an eye on the esport but that for the time being it is departing the scene. It turns out this departure was much shorter than expected as the North American team has now returned to Rocket League and signed a new roster.

The team has signed three players and a coach, and as for who these players are, we're told that they include "Sphinx", Anthony Marcello "ZPS" Perez, Gianluca "sosa" Petrozza, and coach Jack "mectos" Privitera.

It's likely that we will first see this team in action in the 2025 Rocket League Championship Series, which will kick off in early January and will even include a UK-based Major being held in Birmingham in the spring.