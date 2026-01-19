Luminosity Gaming has been re-acquired by its original founder

HQ

There is a bit of a trend happening as of late in the world of esports, where many original founders of organisations and teams have been regaining and reacquiring control of the companies they once founded. It happened with FaZe Clan with "Banks" now back in charge and likewise the same occurred with Envy with "Hastr0" back in the boss' chair. Now Luminosity Gaming is following suit.

It has been confirmed in a press release that Vertiqal Studios Corp. (a gaming and lifestyle network) has sold Luminosity back to Luminosity's original founder Steve Maida. The sale was valued at $425,000 (with $300,000 paid straight away and a further $125,000 set to be paid once the relevant revenue is collected), with Luminosity even getting away scot-free and not taking any outstanding "historical debts, liabilities, and unpaid creator obligations" with it.

Luminosity confirms the sale in a social media post where it explains the following:

"All active Luminosity creators & players have been paid in full as a result of this acquisition, using cash proceeds from the sale.

"As part of the deal we did not acquire or assume any of the historical debts, liabilities, or unpaid creator obligations, which remain the sole responsibility of Vertiqal Studios."

We're told to expect additional updates now that the sale has been completed.