Lumines Arise is a sensory puzzle experience from the makers of Tetris Effect

To kick off the State of Play broadcast this evening, developer Enhance Games appeared to present its sensory puzzle experience known as Lumines Arise. For those unaware and wondering what this game series is, the studio is known for being the creator of the recent Tetris Effect, so you can probably get a decent idea as to the kind of gameplay it will be serving up.

Continuing the Lumines series that has long served up a variety of Tetris-like puzzles matched up to a thumping and thrilling soundtrack, this title will once again push you to the boundaries as you clear stages by matching blocks by rotating and aligning them correctly to amass score and continue progressing.

As for when Lumines Arise will be making its debut, we're told that the game will launch on PS5 and on PS VR2 sometime this autumn. There is no firm date attached to the game otherwise. Check out the announcement trailer below.