Luke Roberts' co-founder demonstrates their smart lighting

The Consumer Electronics Show is also known as CES, providing a chance for technology companies to show off their latest products, and Luke Roberts' co-founder Robert Kopka joined us at this year's edition of the event to tell us all about their smart lighting.

This isn't just about lighting that turns on and off when you want it to, but allows users to paint colours onto it using an app, as you can see in the product demonstration video below, learning from your behaviour and even allowing for indirect light.

Does this look like a cool idea?