Teenager Luke Littler (recently turned 19) added another big title to his darts trophy collection, the World Masters, and has already become the joint-third most successful player in the PDC era. Littler, World No. 1, defeated Luke Humphries 6-5, and the most veteran player conceded that Littler is "the greatest darts player who has ever lived."

According to BBC, Littler has 11 Major PDC titles, and only two players have more: Michael van Gerwen (48) and Phil Taylor (79).

Littler also had praise for his older namesake, saying that "It has been me and Luke in the first major of the year and I'm sure it will continue." The teenage didn't have an easy path, as he narrowly defeated Gerwyn Price 5-4 in the semi-final, and admitted that "it has been a weird week and tough at times but this is why we battle every game and every leg, and I've come out victorious."

Littler continues to add titles, as earlier this year he won his fifth World Series of Darts title at the inaugural Riyadh season in Saudi Arabia.