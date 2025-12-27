Luke Littler's life could have been different: he had eye surgery as a child

HQ

Luke Littler, the darts sensation and world No. 1, currently playing to defend his World Champion title won last January, has revealed that he suffered an eye condition when he was a child, which could have drastically altered his life. He had strabismus, also known as cross eye, where the eyes do not align, and underwent surgery at the age of four or five.

He was asked how things could have been in his life had he not had that surgery, and he said: "Well, who knows? It's one of those things, obviously, it had to be sorted. My mum and dad wanted that sorted.

Obviously, when I was younger, I didn't really care. But now you look at it, it was a good thing to get done at the time, but I don't have memories of it now. But obviously it had to be done. And it got done", the 18-year-old, who shocked the professional darts world with his skills at that such age (turning pro at 16), said (via SkySports).

Littler continues his bid to defend his world champion title (he was the youngest World Champion at 17 when he won earlier this year), as he faces Mensur Suljovic in the third round this Saturday.