Luke Littler wins 16th round of Premier League darts, playoffs spots confirmed

Luke Littler is the teenage darts prodigy that just seems to be getting better and better. Following being crowned World Champion at the turn of the New Year, the young talent has been running away with the 2025 Premier League darts season too in the effort of defending his 2024 Premier League title. To this end, Littler's title defence will continue as expected as he has secured his spot in the playoffs.

The league phase for the tournament sees all eight players battling it out on a weekly basis, in the hunt for one of four playoffs positions. As the 16th and final night of action concluded yesterday, we now have firm confirmation on the four qualified players and also that Littler has wrapped the league phase on top.

After securing six total wins over the 16 tournaments and a grand total of 45 points, Littler tops the chart, ahead of his current closest rival, Luke Humphries, who finished the league phase with 34 points and three wins. The other two playoffs spots went to Nathan Aspinall (26 points and two wins) and Gerwyn Price (24 points and three wins).

This means that the playoffs bracket is set too, with the first-placing Littler taking on the fourth-placing Price, while the second semi-final sees Humphries battling it out with Aspinall.

Both games and the grand finale between the two semi-final winners will take place at the O2 Arena in London next week, on May 29.