Luke Littler "ticks off the list" another darts tournament he has yet to won

HQ

Luke Littler won the PDC Players Championship Finals and "ticked off the list" one of the few darts tournaments he was yet to won, after beating Nathan Aspinall 11-8. Littler, 18 years old, became World No. 1 in the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) earlier this month, surpassing Luke Humphries, who beat Littler in the Players Championship last year, and added £15,000 to his prize money.

"I am very proud to get this one ticked off the list. Now there are only two more to go", Littler told ITV after the win. He later tweeted the same message, referring to the European Championship and World Masters as the only major titles yet to win for the teenager superstar.

"Early on in my career I was just being myself, but now I'm starting to let out a bit more emotion and it's paying off. I'm very proud to lift this trophy, and now it's all eyes on the big one at the World Championship", he said, referring to the tournament that takes place from December 11 to January 3.