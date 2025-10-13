Luke Littler thrashes Humphries at World Grand Prix of darts, but how much does it take to be World No. 1?

HQ

Luke Littler, the 18-year-old sensation in darts, who made history as the youngest World Champion in darts when he was still 17 earlier in 2025. And last weekend, he once again showed his dominance on the sport by thrashing Luke Humphries 6-1 at the World Grand Prix, his first ever title at the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) competition.

However, Littler is still World No. 2 in darts, and Humphries retains World No. 1 despite his defeat. In darts, the PDC order of Merit, or world ranking, is determined according to the prize money won over the last two years in PDC ranking tournaments. With £1,736,250, 30-year-old Luke Humphries is still World No. 1, with his total amount increasing in £60,000 after being finalist in Leicester on Sunday.

Far behind is Michael van Gerwen, with £726,250, who has been World No. 1 between 2014 and 2021.

But Littler increased his £1,665,500 earnings with £120,000 in prize money from Grand Prix, and is short only of around £70,000 of catching him. With the European Championships and Players Championship Finals still to be held this year, he could catch him. Those are two of the ten main events by PDC held every year that Littler has yet to win: he's won seven of them, the only other remaining is the Masters.