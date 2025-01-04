Luke Littler becomes youngest darts World Champion ever at 17

HQ

Luke Littler has won the World Darts Championship title in London! Still a teenager, only 17, Littler has closed a sensational season that saw him win titles and break records, stunning rivals that multiplied his age, including Michael van Gerwen.

The Dutchman, three times World Champion and twice Littler's age, was defeated 7-3 by Littler (3-1, 3-0, 3-1, 3-1, 1-3, 3-2, 2-3, 3-0, 1-3, 3-0). A year ago, the teenager lost his first World Champion final to Luke Humphries, but this time, Littler bounced back with a stellar performance, averaging 102 and pinning 56% of his attempts at double.

It almost seemed to ease for the young Englishman, starting with a 4-0 lead, but van Gerwen relied on his experience to fight back. In 2014, Van Gerwen became the youngest player to become World Darts Champion, at 24. Littler has smashed that record.

Luke Littler becomes World nº2, only behind Luke Humphries

"We all know what Michael has done for the sport. He was hungry for his fourth World Championship title, but to pick up my first and become the youngest ever champion it's an incredible feeling", said Littler.

Meanwhile, van Gerwen took his hat off metaphorically for Littler. "I sometimes say every 17 years a star is born, and Luke is one of them".

With this victory, Littler passes van Gerwen to become World nº2 in the "PDC Order of Merit", based on prize money won over a two-year period by players in ranking tournaments. The nº1 is still Humphries. "Of course it hurts and that's how it should be, because if it doesn't hurt then you're not going to be a sportsman", said the Dutchman.