Luke Littler back on top with Saudi Arabia Darts Masters victory

HQ

Shortly after his 7-1 dismantling of Gian van Veen at the World Darts Championship at the turn of the New Year, a result that saw Luke Littler crowned back-to-back World Champion, the now 19-year-old English talent soon tasted defeat for the first time in months when Gerwyn Price knocked him out of the Bahrain Darts Masters event. However, defeat is not something that Littler tends to taste and already he's back on top.

The Saudi Arabian Darts Masters tournament has come to a close and Littler has rounded out the event with yet another victory. Defeating Michael van Gerwen in a much tenser 8-5 win, Littler has secured his first trophy of this new season, and likely even extended how long he will continue to reign as the world No.1, as he has only extended his lead with this victory. For reference, Littler's reign of dominance has been so extreme that he has been confirmed as the world No. 1 for most of the rest of the year even without needing to throw a dart in that time...

However, he will as the PDC World Masters takes place between January 28 and February 1 and this is one of two remaining PDC Premier Events that he has yet to win before completing the collection, the other being the European Championship (usually held in October). And he's still a teenager for another year as he only turned 19 today, January 21...