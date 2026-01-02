Luke Littler admits boos "tested him" but he has grown mentally

HQ

Luke Littler advanced to PDC World Championsip semi-finals with a more relaxed match in the quarter-finals, a 5-0 win over Krzysztof Ratajski, compared to his round of 16 match against Rob Cross (3-2), where he was booed by the crowds. On Tuesday, Littler reacted defiantly, saying that "he was not bothered, really not bothered" and shouting that "they were paying for his prize", but it was clear it affected him.

After the match on Thursday, Littler said that "he has grown mentally": "I know how to deal with it and I think the Rob Cross game definitely tested me. But yeah, I got through it. In future games, I know how to deal with it and get past it."

Littler seemed to admit that he and his family were nervous because "leading up to it, family and friends were just like, whatever happens, happens". But he head fewer boos on Tuesday, and " as soon as I got on stage, the crowd was absolutely unbelievable."

"As soon as I got on stage, I clapped everyone just so they knew, I want them on my side again. They were on my side tonight and I got the job done. So hopefully, it is the same again tomorrow."

Littler will face Ryan Searle at the semi-finals at 19:00 GMT, 20:00 CET on Friday.