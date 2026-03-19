Luke Littler achieves stunning comeback: from 5-0 to 6-5 in Premier League Darts in Dublin

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Luke Littler produced one of the greatest comebacks seen in darts at the Premier League Darts in Dublin. The 19-year-old World Champion went from 5-0 down to win the seventh night of the Premier League Darts, held in Dublin, beating the Welsh Gerwyn Price, who won in Dublin last year.

Littler had already defeated Michael van Gerwen 6-5 in the semifinals, while Price defeated Luke Humphries 6-1 in the other semifinal.

The Premier League Darts 2026 started in February and will last until May 21. Jonny Clayton leads the table with 19 points, followed by Luke Littler (16 points), Price (12 points) and Luke Humphries (11 points), passing Gian van Veen who was fourth before tonight.

The best four players (of the eight who participate) will advance to play-offs. Luke Humphries won in 2025, and Littler won the 2024 edition, when he was only 17 and shocked the world of darts with his skill, that remains unmatched.