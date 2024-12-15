Luke Grimes speaks again about concluding Yellowstone without Kevin Costner

HQ

As Yellowstone prepares to air its final episode today, December 15, fans are reflecting on the changes and challenges that came with the absence of Kevin Costner in the final season.

This follows an earlier interview in which Luke Grimes, who portrays Kayce Dutton, discussed the impact of Costner's departure during the filming of the last episodes. In that earlier conversation, Grimes told People that Costner's absence felt like the show was "landing the plane" without its patriarch. He acknowledged that the Dutton family's storyline was always heading in this direction, but having the iconic actor not on set was still a significant shift (you can learn more about that interview through the following link).

In contrast, Grimes recently shared in an interview with Esquire that the final season, despite Costner's exit, was smoother and less tense behind the scenes, making it "the easiest season" to film. This shift allowed Grimes' character, Kayce, to step out of his father's shadow and take center stage in the narrative. With Costner gone, Grimes found that his character had more room to grow, bringing a new depth to Kayce's journey.

While the main Yellowstone series is coming to an end, the Dutton family saga will continue through spinoffs, including 1883, 1923, and a new series currently in development centered on Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler.

As the series wraps up, do you think it can "land the plane" without its patriarch? Find out today, December 15, on Paramount Network.