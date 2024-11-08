Luke Grimes speaks about concluding Yellowstone without Kevin Costner

HQ

We're counting down the days and hours until Yellowstone returns to conclude its fifth season. The last batch of episodes will begin their run on Paramount+ as of November 11 for us in Europe, and with those episodes not featuring Kevin Costner as the patriarch of the Dutton family, one of the now leading stars, Luke Grimes' Kayce, has spoken about what is was like to wrap the show without Costner's involvement.

Speaking with People, Grimes stated: "Him not coming back felt like, 'Okay, we're going to have to land this plane now for real. I think the patriarch leaving was always going to be part of the story. That's always where it was headed is like, what do these kids do? What does this family do when their rock is gone?"

Grimes also added: "He's a big presence, man, guy's an icon. So not having him around to set felt a little different. But as always, I mean, we're a big family now. It was just as special and hopefully, the fans will be able to connect with the story just as much ... I think they will be able to."

With Costner stepping aside to film and produce his Horizon western film series, Yellowstone will now be headed up by the three Dutton siblings of Grimes' Kayce, Wes Bentley's Jamie, and Kelly Reilly's Beth who is entangled with Cole Hauser's cowboy Rip Wheeler. You can see the latest trailer for Yellowstone: Season 5B below.