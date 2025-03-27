Luke Grimes may return for a Yellowstone spinoff

HQ

Now that Yellowstone has concluded its main run, many are wondering what will be next for the popular drama series. The main characters are seemingly going their separate ways, and various rumours suggest conflicting things on a frequent basis. Now, the latest development on this front seems to suggest that Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton will be back, except for a spinoff revolving around the character.

Variety has reported as such, claiming that this project will be coming to the American broadcaster CBS instead. The show will also be produced by MTV Entertainment Studios as well, and since this is just a report and nothing official, due to the unreliable nature of all things Yellowstone as of late, you have to take this information with a degree of caution, as it may not become a reality.

This also follows the former report that Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler would be back for their own spinoff sometime in the future, but all has gone quiet about this project too.