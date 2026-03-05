Luke Donald appointed as European captain for a third straight Ryder Cup

HQ

The European golf team in Ryder Cup has named Luke Donald captain for the third edition in a row, unsurprisingly given the excellent record of the former English golfer, with back to back victories to the American team in the 2023 (Rome) and 2025 (New York). Last year's victory was specially noteworthy given the hostility of American fans towards the European players.

Donald's return to Ryder Cup will be specially emotional for the 48-year-old, as the cup in 2027 will ne in Ireland, where he competed as a player in the 2006 Ryder Cup, winning all three ​of his matches under Ian Woosnam's captaincy.

"The last two Ryder Cups have meant a lot to ​me and my family. I didn't imagine this third time would come," ​Donald said in a statement, via Reuters. "Celebrating on that Sunday night in New York after a pressure-packed week in a tough environment, I thought maybe my job was done. But ​maybe there is a little more story to tell.

This Ryder Cup Captaincy ​journey has given me so much focus, so much purpose and it is something ‌I ⁠don't take for granted. It's a real privilege and I am certainly looking forward to another home Ryder Cup."

Now the question is which players will be selected for the Team Europe, and if the American will appoint a new captain after Keegan Bradley suffered two defeats in a row. Rumours have circulated that Tiger Woods, while theoretically still an active golf player, will step in as new captain for the American team in Ryder Cup 2027.