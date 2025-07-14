Luka Modric's first official words as a Milan player

HQ

Everybody knew it was going to happen, but it is still shocking to see Luka Modric, a Real Madrid legend for more than a decade, ninth player in total appearances for the club and the most awarded player with 28 titles between 2012 and 2025, wearing another jersey. But it has been made official today: Luka Modric has signed a deal with AC Milan for one year with the option of another.

"Ciao everybody, I just landed in Milan, very happy to be here, to start a new chapter in my career. A big hug to everyone", the Croatian, who turns 40 in September, said on an Instagram post.

He played his final match for Real Madrid last week, a 4-0 defeat to PSG, and afterwards he gave one final interview for Real Madrid TV, saying that the club president Florentino Pérez "treated him differently".

Modric has signed for one year, with the option of extending another year. Sadly, he will not play in any European competition, as Milan finished eighth in Serie A last year. Their main goal is to climb in the league to return to Champions League: they are second only to Real Madrid as the club with more titles, six, but the last one came happened in 2007... with Carlo Ancelotti as manager.