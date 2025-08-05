Luka Modrić explains why he chose AC Milan: "It used to be what Real Madrid is today"

HQ

Luka Modrić made his first press conference as an AC Milan player. The Croatian player left Real Madrid after 12 years, a surprise move given his age (he turns 40 in September), but one that delighted fans of the Italian club, one of the most condecorated in the country, which is currently suffering. Last season, they finished eighth, which means that Milan will not play in any European competition next year.

However, for Modrić it was an "easy choic", when he learnt that the club "still believed that he could still play in the highest level", saying that the decision came very quickly after his (emotional) last game in Madrid.

"I grew up watching Italian football, and my favourite Italian team has always been Milan. My idol in that team was Zvonimir Boban. I've always had a special connection with AC Milan.", he said, explaining that Italian football is very popular in Croatia.

Modrić also talked that Zlatan Ibrahimović and Carlo Ancelotti both told him great things about the club, which is the second after Real Madrid with more Champions League or European Cups: seven, the last one 2007. Milan also won Serie A in 2022, but that's their obly major title in the last decade (no European titles since 2007 and no Coppa Italia since 2003).

He was perhaps surprisingly frank about the current state of the club. "I spent 13 years at the biggest club in the world, and now I'm coming to a club that in previous years was what Real Madrid is today. They lost it somewhere along the way. Milan must strive to return to that level, and it's up to me to do my best this year and enjoy it," he said.

"We must be humble and work hard to get the team back to its highest level. I'm very competitive, and I want to convey this to the team. The minimum objective is to qualify for the Champions League, but Milan must fight to win titles: that's my goal, and it should be the same for everyone."

You may be also interested in: "Now I can say it: he has treated me differently": Luka Modrić on Florentino Pérez