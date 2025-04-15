Luka Modrić becomes co-owner of a second division Welsh club

HQ

Real Madrid legend Lika Modric, who has been at the Spanish club since 2012, is nearing the end of his football career (at 39, most of his peers would have hand out the boots already, or moved to a less demanding league). His future is still uncertain (he ends contract this year) but before the club and player sit and talk about that, the Croatian midfielder is expending into other ventures: he has become co-owner of a Championship club: Swansea City.

This Welsh club is 12th at the Championship, English second division, but will be very unlikely for it to qualify for the play-off spots. It is already owned by American businessmen Andy Coleman, Brett Cravatt and Jason Cohen and British businessman Nigel Morris. Modric will become a minority investor in the club, and described it as a club "a strong identity, an incredible fanbase, and the ambition to compete at the highest level".

It is not rare to see professional football players invest in smaller football clubs, even in much younger players, like Kylian Mbappé, owner of the Ligue 1 team Caen (which is about to be relegated to third division) or Vinícius, who became investor of Portuguese club Alverca.