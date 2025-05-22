Luka Modric announces plans to depart Real Madrid

HQ

We knew that the clock was ticking on Luka Modric's time at Real Madrid. The Croatian midfielder, who has played for the Spanish side since 2012, winning countless trophies including a Ballon D'Or and being regarded as one of the most decorated individual players of all-time, has now decided to depart the team.

This information comes from Modric himself, who shares in a lengthy statement on Instagram that he will remain with the team for the Club World Cup in the summer, but that after that he will exit and make room for the new blood that is coming through.

After translation, Modric stated: "Time has come. The moment I never wanted to come, but that's football, and in life everything has a beginning and an end... On Saturday I will play my last match at the Santiago Bernabéu.

"I arrived in 2012 with the desire to wear the shirt of the best team in the world and with the ambition to do big things, but I couldn't imagine what came next.

"Playing at Real Madrid changed my life as a soccer player and as a person.

"I feel proud to have been part of one of the most successful eras of the best club in history."

Modric goes on to note that during his time with Real Madrid, he "won everything and I was very happy," and that he doesn't know "how to explain the special connection I have with [the fans] and how supported, respected and loved I have felt and feel." He signs off by saying that he's "leaving with a full heart. Filled with pride, gratitude and unforgettable memories."

With Modric departing this year, the impeccable Real Madrid midfield from the 2010s has pretty much been entirely gutted, as Toni Kroos retired last year, Casemiro moved to Manchester United before that, and a handful of others departed in the past few years too.