Luka Modrić accomplished another historic milestone with Real Madrid

HQ

Luka Modrić, one of Real Madrid's most respected players, frequently applauded even by rival teams, has earned another impressive milestone in his seemingly never ending run. Over this week, Modrić has become the oldest goal scorer in official competition (39 years and 116 days) in the history of Real Madrid, surpassing Puskas (39 years and 15 days).

He achieved it by scoring the equaliser in the Valencia 1-2 Real Madrid, a thrilling match that saw Vinícius Jr. sent off by a direct red card. In the last 20 minutes, with Madrid playing with 10 men, the team had an impressive comeback, with Jude Bellingham assisting Modrić in the 85th minute.

Later, on Monday, during the Copa del Rey (Spanish Cup) round of 16, Modrić scored the fourth out of five goals against Deportiva Minera, a fourth division team. It was his 41st goal so far with Real Madrid after he joined in 2012, his second goal this season (already as many goals as he scored last season) and his first goal ever at the Spanish Cup.

Other landmarks recently achieved by Modrić include being the most decorated player in Real Madrid history, 28 titles, after winning the Intercontinental Cup last December. He is also the player with the 10-most appearances in the club's history, after 562 games. His contract ends at the end of the season.