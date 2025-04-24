Luka Joviç denies Inter of the treble, Milan reaches Coppa final

HQ

Inter Milan's dreams for a trebble were crushed by Luka Jović, Serbian player who has been absent most of the season for Milan, and was even cut from Milan's Champions League squad. However, the former Real Madrid player seized the opportunity in a 3-0 semi-final second leg win over Inter in Coppa Italia, scoring twice. Tijjani Reijnders scored the third goal for a team with maximum efficiency (3 shots on target, 3 goals) despite Inter dominating the ball.

Less of a plot twist and more the confirmation of a strange phenomenon: Milan has languised in league, ninth, almost without options of reaching even Conference League spots, but has succeeded in domestic competitions... and particularly, against Inter: they turned a 0-2 to a 3-2 in the Supercoppa final, and now have reached the Coppa Italia final, thrashing league leader Inter.

The other finalist of Coppa Italia will likely bee Bolonia, enjoying a three-goal edge over Empoli in the first leg. The second leg will be played tonight at 21:00 CEST. The final will be on May 15.

Meanwhile, Inter will have an extra time to rest for the next league game, pushed from Saturday to Sunday due to Pope Francis' funeral, and three days later the Champions League semi-final against Inter.