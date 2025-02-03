Luka Dončić thanks his fans and the city of Dallas, but omits referring to the team

HQ

Luka Dončić, star of the Dallas Mavericks since 2018, will play now in Los Angeles Lakers, in a move that many are considering the most surprising of the century, and maybe ever. Dallas Mavericks fans are devastated, to the point that they even brought a coffin to protest to the stadium.

The only solace is that fans can, at least, direct their anger not towards the player, which would be heart-breaking, but to the club, and particularly the general manager Nico Harrison, who reportedly made the trade behind the players' backs after he rejected Dončić's attempts to get a record-breaking salary in a five-year contract extension.

In fact, judging from Dončić's farewell message, published nearly 20 hours after the news broke, the 25-year-old Slovenian player didn't want to leave: "Seven years ago, I came here as a teenager to pursue my dream of playing basketball at the highest level. I thought I'd spend my career here and I wanted so badly to bring you a championship".

The message thanks primarily the fans, "the love and support you all have given me is more than I could have ever dreamed of", and also to "organizations I've worked with throughout the Dallas community", but leaves out teammates, coaches and club officials. He doesn't even refer to Dallas Mavericks by name.

It is a message dedicated to Dallas fans and even the city, but it what he chooses to leave out that strikes more: Dallas Mavericks has been his home for seven years, being in the top six of the MVP for five seasons, and reaching an NBA finals last year (his career started with Real Madrid as a teenager), but his exit comes much prematurely than he had hoped, and he doesn't seem happy... even if will now join LeBron James.