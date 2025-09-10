Luka Dončić scores 39, but cannot stop World Champions Germany in EuroBasket

HQ

Luka Dončić and the Slovenian team exit EuroBasket after a heavily contested match with Germany, World Champions. Slovenia took eleven points of leverage at the first quarter, and Dončić, the Los Angelea Lakers star, scored a monstruous 39 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists.

Slovenia was still leading in the third quarter, but Germany crushed Slovenia in the final minutes to claim the last ticket to EuroBasket semi-finals, 99-91. Franz Wagner (23 points, 7 rebounds), Daniel Theis (15 points, 9 rebounds) and Dennis Schröder (20 points, 7 assists) kept Germany alive during the match and continued their unbeaten record.

Germany will now take on Finland next Friday, which has been the biggest surprise of the competition after defeating Serbia and Georgia in the knockout stages. It's the first time they reach back to back semi-finals at EuroBasket, but haven't won the competition since 1993.