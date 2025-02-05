Luka Dončić says it's a dream come true to play alongside LeBron, but "it was really hard at first"

HQ

Three days after the shocking announcement of the trade between Dallas Mavericks' Luka Dončić and Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis, Dončić officially becomes a Lakers player. The Slovenian player, who was caught completely off-guard (he had just spent 15m dollars on a new house) said in a social media statement that he thought he would spend his whole career in Dallas, and said it again yesterday during the official presentation.

"I had to check if it was April 1. I didn't really believe it", Doncic said, acknowledging that "it was really hard at first". "I felt like these last 48 hours was one month. Emotionally, it was really hard, but today was much better. This is the Lakers. It's one of the best clubs in history, so I'm excited to be here".

Dončić, naturally, showed his excitement to the media in Los Angeles, as Lakers fans will be delighted to see the 5 times All-NBA and All-Star, and finalist in the NBA finals last year, become the face of the club for, likely, over a decade, taking the baton from 40-year-old LeBron James. Even it it's at the expense of another popular player like Anthony Davis, who, according to one theory, didn't get along too well with LeBron (something he has vehemently denied).

Obviously, playing alongside such an incombustible player as LeBron, for as long as possible, is a big plus for him, describing "a dream come true" and excited for all the things "I can learn from him". He even remembered of the late Kobe Bryant, who once spoke to him in Slovene.

Dončić's debut debut, however, will have to wait a bit, as Dončić hasn't been playing since Christmas due to a calf injury (that will make him ineligible this year for All-Star)