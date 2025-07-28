Luka Dončić reveals his physical change in Men's Health: nobody will call him fat now

HQ

Luka Dončić has often been criticised by his physical shape. While the Slovenian, who started his career at Real Madrid, quickly became one of the more popular NBA players, being selected All-Star five teams, a lot of times he has been called by an alleged overweight, with some people even saying that he is "fat" and questioning his food habits as, despite his talent, he looked out of shape.

Those people will have to think twice after seeing Doncic on the latest cover of Men's Health magazine. An extensive article about his physical training and strict diet has also been posted online. "Just visually, I would say my whole body looks better", Doncic says in the article about his body rebuild. "If I stop now, it was all for nothing".

Reacting to the new photos, some fans are joking that Nico Harrison, Dallas Mavericks general manager, "fat shamed" Luka in his years with the Mavericks. Dončić was traded to Los Angeles Lakers mid-season, and the team up with LeBron James had a promising start. However, before thinking on the next NBA season, Dončić will once again lead Slovenia in Eurobasket (August 27, September 14).