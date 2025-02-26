Luka Dončić doesn't hold back in his first Lakers game against Mavericks, breaking an NBA record in the process

HQ

24 days after the news broke of his trade to Los Angeles Lakers, Luka Dončić has played for the first time against his former club, Dallas Mavericks, where he thought he would play all his career. Despite his love for his Texan fans, he didn't hold back and seems very close to regaining his full strength after the Christmas injury in one of his best performances with Lakers, including a triple-double (19 points, 15 rebounds, 12 assists, one of the few players -also the youngest - to score a triple double against all NBA franchises, something he has in common with LeBron James).

The match ended 107-99 for Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena, which naturally started with warm greetings from his former colleagues. After all, the trade wasn't his decision, and Dončić said he was devastated at first when he found out. It will be interesting to see how fans in Dallas welcome Dončić and the Lakers the next time they visit them, but we will have to wait until April 10, near the end of the regular season. Fans in LA were ironically (or unironically) chanting "Thank you, Nico" to Nico Harrison, Mavs general manager, who is despised in Dallas.

The player who got the tribute in Los Angeles was Anthony Davis, the other side of the shocking trade. He saw it on the bench, as he has an abdominal injury, he got after his first and so far only game with the Mavs.