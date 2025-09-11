Luka Dončić complains about referees in Slovenia defeat against Germany at EuroBasket

HQ

Luka Dončić was not happy with Wedensday's match against Germany at EuroBasket. Nobody would if your team loses after you score 39. However, while it was a contested match between two basketball powerhouses, Doncic and the rest of Slovenian players and coaches think that they were harmed by referee decisions.

Germany was awarded 37 free thorws (converting 30), whule Slovenia was awarded 25 free throws, converting 20.

"First, I got a technical foul, two minutes into a game, for yelling 'hello', but ok. In a quarter-final, that shouldn't happen, no matter what kind of player you are. If you don't even get a warning first, then I don't know. But it's a quarter-final, fighting for a semi-final, so I really don't know how they did that", complained Dončić in Sport TV (via Eurohoops).

"I got a fourth foul at the start of the third quarter, so that never happened before in my life", said the Lakers star. But he was not the only one to complain: Klemen Prepelic also suggested that it wasn't normal that "a team shoots 13 free throws in the last two minutes of a Eurobasket quarterfinal, especially considering how many fouls Doncic draws on each play."