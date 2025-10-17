Luka Doncic chosen as community ambassador for World Cup 2026 by Los Angeles Sports Commission

HQ

Luka Doncic, star in Los Angeles Lakers and one of the most renowned basketball players in the world, has been named official community ambassador for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Los Angeles.

"The World Cup is the biggest event in sports, so I'm very excited. I've always watched soccer since I was a kid. I watch it now. It's a part of my life for sure", said Doncic, who joined Dallas Mavericks in 2018 from Real Madrid.

As ambassador picked by the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission, he will promote the World Cup matches that will be played in Los Angeles, one of the 11 host cities from United States, out of the 16 host cities among the US, Canada and Mexico. He was picked becauses he is a true football fan and an esteemed athletes in the regiuon, the president of the Commission said, "and will help us engage fans from around the world through this global event".

"Los Angeles is a great city full of amazing people who love to play and watch every sport. I can't wait for the World Cup and it's an honor to help bring people together through a sport that connects so many cultures around the globe", he said.

