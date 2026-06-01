Luis Suárez left out of Uruguay's World Cup 2026 squad by Marcelo Bielsa

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Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa has revealed the squad list for the country for World Cup 2026, featuring players like Federico Valverde from Real Madrid, Ronald Araújo from Barcelona, José María Giménez from Atlético de Madrid, Darwin Núñez from Al-Hilal, and Federico Viñas from Real Oviedo.

The list does not include top goal scorer for Uruguay Luis Suárez from Inter Miami, who retired from the national team in 2024 after criticising Bielsa's manners in the squad, saying he fractured the dressing room and some players even considered leaving the team.

But last April, Suárez opened the door for returning to the national squad, and reportedly apologised to Bielsa for his public comments against him. Despite all, Suárez, 39, who has scored 69 goals for Uruguay and has played for every World Cup since 2010, won't be part of the squad for the 2026 edition.

Uruguay World Cup 2026 squad:

Goalkeepers:



Sergio Rochet (Internacional)



Fernando Muslera (Estudiantes)



Santiago Mele (Monterrey)



Defenders:



Guillermo Varela (Flamengo)



Ronald Araújo (Barcelona)



José María Giménez (Atlético Madrid)



Santiago Bueno (Wolves)



Sebastián Cáceres (Club America)



Mathías Olivera (Napoli)



Joaquín Piquerez (Palmeiras)



Matías Viña (River Plate, on loan from Flamengo)



Midfielders:



Manuel Ugarte (Manchester United)



Emiliano Martínez (Palmeiras)



Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham Hotspur)



Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)



Agustín Canobbio (Fluminese)



Juan Manuel Sanabria (Real Salt Lake)



Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Fluminese)



Nicolás de la Cruz (Flamengo)



Rodrigo Zalazar (Braga)



Facundo Pellistri (Panathinaikos)



Maximiliano Araújo (Sporting CP)



Brian Rodríguez (Club America)



Forwards:



Rodrigo Aguirre (Tigres)



Federico Viñas (Real Oviedo)



Darwin Núñez (Al Hilal)

