Inter Miami lost the League Cup final to Seattle Sounders, 3-0, and continues the trend of the most famous MLS club dominating and then falling apart in the big ocassions. The Leagues Cup, a young competition (created in 2019) between MLS and Liga MX clubs, was were Leo Messi lifted his first trophy for Inter Miami in 2023. However, the club has failed to win major trophies since: only the relatively worthless Supporter's Shield in 2024 as the best team in the East Conference, later failing noisily in the play-offs.

Last night, Inter Miami los 3-0 to Seattle Sounders, played in Seattle, ended with a huge fight between players. Cameras show that Luis Suárez, the 38-year-old Barça legend who has failed to offer consistency, grabbing Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas by the neck, and Miami's Sergio Busquets hitting him in the chin. Then, Suárez appears to spit to Sounders' manager Brian Schmetzer.

Despite the defeat, Inter Miami secures qualification for CONCACAF Champions League next year by reaching the final of the Leaguea Cup.