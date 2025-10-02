Luis Enrique thanks Barcelona for thoughtful gesture towards Xana Foundation

HQ

Luis Enrique snatched a valuable win against FC Barcelona in Champions League, 2-1 in the last minute, to move to the top three of the Champions League table. The Paris Saint-Germain manager, a former Barça player and coach (won Champions League with Barcelona in 2015) was warmly welcomed back in Barcelona, and the first thing he did in the press conference was to thank the Catalan club for a gesture towards his foundation.

"I would like to thank FC Barcelona for the thoughtful gesture they have made in donating their shirts to be auctioned and raising funds for the Xana Foundation" Luis Enrique said in the opening moments of his post-victory press conference. "It's a very nice gesture from the president and the entire club."

FC Barcelona said that the shirts worn by their players during Wednesday match was going to be auctioned. All proceeds would go to Blaugrana Wristbands programme, which would later make a donation to the organisation that Luis Enrique founded in memory of his daughter. PSG will also auction their shirts, featuring the logo of the foundation.

Named after his daughter, that passed away aged 9, the Xana Foundation works to help children and young people that suffer from serious illnesses, from emotional and psycological support, to financial and logistic help for them and their families and loved ones.