Luis Enrique feels their defeat against Liverpool was unfair, Arne Slot admits PSG are the best team in Europe

HQ

Paris Saint-Germain came into the round of 16 Champions League game with a huge confidence. Liverpool may be favourite, but PSG has improved a lot since the start of the season, chains overwhelming thrashings one after another both in Ligue 1 and previous rounds of Champions League. It seemed that, if there was one team capable of dethroning Liverpool, it was the French side... but they didn't find the way: Liverpool won 1-0 as visitors at the Parc des Princes.

After 90 minutes with 71% ball possession and 27 shots and 14 corner kicks, with 10 saves by Alisson Becker, Luis Enrique was understandably upset that Liverpool scored just one of their two shots. "I think we deserved to win, clearly. We created a lot of chances", Luis Enrique said after the match. "This is not the time to see things in a negative way. This is the time to be proud of our colors. Today, I think we showed that we can play against any opponent, and we will do the same thing in the coming weeks", the Spanish coach said in the press conference.

Harvey Elliott's goal three minutes before the match ended a 22 game unbeaten run for PSG, and a 10-match winning streak. Luis Enrique is confident that they can reverse that in the second leg, and is confident they will win, having shown their superiority today. "We were far superior. We didn't allow Liverpool to play".

Arne Slot says PSG was the best team in Europe

Arne Slot, despite their team's victory, was concerned: "I think if we had a draw over here we would have already been lucky, that's clear for everyone" and admitted that PSG had been the best team at Champions League: "In the league table won it but they were in the underlying stats the best team", said in the press conference.

"I can say it one more time, all of the underlying stats show you that they were the best team in Europe until now. They've had Arsenal, they've played Bayern Munich, they've played Atletico Madrid and they've played Manchester City and they still have the best underlying stats. Luis Enrique made an incredible team here after three windows. So much pace, so much work-rate, so much quality in the midfield, how they handle the ball."