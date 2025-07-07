Luis Díaz facing backlash for missing Diogo Jota's funeral, attending a influencers' event instead

HQ

The funeral for Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva took place on Saturday in Gondomar, Portugal, and was attended by most of Jota's teammates at Liverpool and the Portuguese national team. However, not everyone were able to attend. Notable abscenses from Liverpool included Mohamed Salah, Alisson Becker, Dominik Szoboszlai and Luis Díaz.

But it was the abscense of the Colombian the one that sparked the greatest controversy. Díaz was in Colombia on vacation, and was seen in an event in Barranquilla alongside his brother Roger Díaz, smiling and taking photos with influencers, at roughly the same time as the funeral took place at the other side of the Atlantic.

Dozens of users on X have been expressing their disappointment on Luis Díaz, as more videos of him dancing and partying alongside influencers were released. Many were quick to remind him of the gesture Jota had in 2023, when the Portuguese celebrated a goal lifting his shirt and showing a message of support to Díaz, whose father had been kidnapped by a guerrilla group.

Díaz has lost the trust of many Liverpool fans, although his future now seems far from the Premier League, with rumours about a transfer to Bayern Munich or FC Barcelona.