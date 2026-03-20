Luis de la Fuente reveals 27 players for upcoming friendlies: Joan García joins Spain national team

HQ

Spain will play two friendlies in March, during the last international break before World Cup (while others play for the last spots in World Cup): against Serbia on March 27, in place of the cancelled Finalissima with Argentina, and against Egypt on March 31.

The most notable change, the calling for Barça goalkeeper Joan García, making his debut with Spain, and the doubt of who will be the starting goalkeeper, García or Unai Simón from Athletic Club. The list also features the return of Rodri Hernández after his injuries.

The list also features the debuts of forwards Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad) and Víctor Muñoz (Osasuna), and the return of Lamine Yamal, who was called the last time but was later removed due to injury.

Spain squad list for friendlies before World Cup

Goalkeepers:



Unai Simón



David Raya



Remiro



Joan García



Defenders:



Porro



Cubarsí



Grimaldo



Llorente



Laporte



Huijsen



Cucurella



Mosquera



Midfielders:



Rodrigo



Pedri



Fornals



Olmo



Zubimendi



Soler



Fermín



Forwards:



Barrene



Baena



Víctor Muñoz



Lamine Yamal



Mikel Oyarzabal



Borja Iglesias



Yeremy Pino



Ferrán Torres



What do you think of Luis de la Fuente's picks for Spain in March 2026, the penultimate before World Cup?