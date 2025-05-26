English
Luis de la Fuente announces Spanish squad for Nations League final four

Rodri is left out of the national team for the Nations League finals in two weeks.

With club football about to close for the year (only the UEFA Conference League final on Wednesday and the Champions League final remain), international football returns with the Nations League and the World Cup qualifiers. While all nations will be fighting to make their way into the US, Mexico, and Canada World Cup 2026, like England, there are four countries that could lift a trophy in two weeks: Spain, France, Germany, and Portugal, semi-finalists of the Nations League 2025.

Luis de la Fuente, most recent champion both at UEFA Nations League as well as UEFA Euro Cup last year, announced today the squad for the games taking place in Germany. Spain will play France on June 5 (the Switch 2 launch day, hehe), and the final will be on June 8.

The squad leaves out Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, who returned to the pitch last week with Manchester City after 8 months side-lined due to injury, reason why the manager has decided to leave him out. Isco Alarcón, renowned midfielder from Betis, returns to the national team. Raúl Asencio has been left out, with Dean Huijsen being the only player from Real Madrid to be included in the national team.

Goalkeepers:


  • Unai Simón

  • David Raya

  • Álex Remiro

Defenders:


  • Pedro Porro

  • Óscar Mingueza

  • Robin Le Normand

  • Pau Cubarsí

  • Dani Vivian

  • Dean Huijsen

  • Alejandro Grimaldo

  • Marc Cucurella

Midfielders:


  • Martín Zubimendi

  • Mikel Merino

  • Pedri González

  • Pablo Páez 'Gavi'

  • Fermín López

  • Isco Alarcón

  • Álex Baena

  • Fabián Ruiz

Forwards:


  • Lamine Yamal

  • Nico Williams

  • Yéremy Pino

  • Dani Olmo

  • Samu Omorodion

  • Mikel Oyarzabal

  • Álvaro Morata

