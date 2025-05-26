Luis de la Fuente announces Spanish squad for Nations League final four

HQ

With club football about to close for the year (only the UEFA Conference League final on Wednesday and the Champions League final remain), international football returns with the Nations League and the World Cup qualifiers. While all nations will be fighting to make their way into the US, Mexico, and Canada World Cup 2026, like England, there are four countries that could lift a trophy in two weeks: Spain, France, Germany, and Portugal, semi-finalists of the Nations League 2025.

Luis de la Fuente, most recent champion both at UEFA Nations League as well as UEFA Euro Cup last year, announced today the squad for the games taking place in Germany. Spain will play France on June 5 (the Switch 2 launch day, hehe), and the final will be on June 8.

The squad leaves out Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, who returned to the pitch last week with Manchester City after 8 months side-lined due to injury, reason why the manager has decided to leave him out. Isco Alarcón, renowned midfielder from Betis, returns to the national team. Raúl Asencio has been left out, with Dean Huijsen being the only player from Real Madrid to be included in the national team.

Goalkeepers:



Unai Simón



David Raya



Álex Remiro



Defenders:



Pedro Porro



Óscar Mingueza



Robin Le Normand



Pau Cubarsí



Dani Vivian



Dean Huijsen



Alejandro Grimaldo



Marc Cucurella



Midfielders:



Martín Zubimendi



Mikel Merino



Pedri González



Pablo Páez 'Gavi'



Fermín López



Isco Alarcón



Álex Baena



Fabián Ruiz



Forwards:



Lamine Yamal



Nico Williams



Yéremy Pino



Dani Olmo



Samu Omorodion



Mikel Oyarzabal



Álvaro Morata

