Luigi's Mansion joins Switch Online + Expansion Pack on Halloween

Many people think Nintendo is moving too slowly when it comes to Gamecube updates for the Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription, especially since the release lists are a bit sparse. Well, at least they're preparing something fun for Halloween.

Nintendo has announced that it's time for the classic Luigi's Mansion to be added to the retro library. On October 30, we can take the scaredy-cat Luigi on paranormal adventures, where he, armed with his Poltergust 3000 and a flashlight, must survive a haunted house.

This charming adventure was originally released for Gamecube in 2001, and unlike its sequels Luigi's Mansion 2 and Luigi's Mansion 3, it has a more distinct horror focus. Although it never gets as scary as Resident Evil, it stands as a thrilling adventure that will definitely be just creepy enough for younger gamers.

Check out the trailer below to see what it's all about.