Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon remaster announced

While Nintendo has not confirmed that they will release the successor for Switch next year, there are plenty of analysts and reports pointing in this direction. During today's Nintendo Direct, we got a subtle clue that the hybrid console might actually get replaced in an not too distant future.

While Nintendo had several impressive announcements, a surprising amount of them were based on re-releases and remakes, indicating that they are saving brand new projects for something else. This includes Pikmin 1 & 2 for the Switch Eshop, a remake of Super Mario RPG and a remaster of Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon. The latter is an updated version of the Nintendo 3DS classic from 2013 (released as Luigi's Mansion 2 in Europe), and will be released next year.

We only got briefly to see Luigi get frightened, but there is no doubt this sounds like a great fit for Switch.