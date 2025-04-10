Luigi's Mansion added to Nintendo Music

Week in, week out, Nintendo has been relentlessly building out its Nintendo Music app with soundtracks from its most popular games. And now it's time again.

Perhaps they should have saved this week's contribution for fall and Halloween, but it's hard to complain when we can now enjoy the music from Luigi's Mansion. It was originally released at the Japanese Switch launch in September 2001, but we in Europe had to wait almost a whole year before it was our turn to send the frightened Luigi out on his first solo adventure.