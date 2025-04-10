Luigi's Mansion added to Nintendo Music

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
Week in, week out, Nintendo has been relentlessly building out its Nintendo Music app with soundtracks from its most popular games. And now it's time again.
Perhaps they should have saved this week's contribution for fall and Halloween, but it's hard to complain when we can now enjoy the music from Luigi's Mansion. It was originally released at the Japanese Switch launch in September 2001, but we in Europe had to wait almost a whole year before it was our turn to send the frightened Luigi out on his first solo adventure.