Nintendo has released the second of the two DLC packs that form the Multiplayer Pack for Luigi's Mansion 3. The pack itself includes both DLC for € 9,99, and as a whole, the content added introduces six mini-games for ScreamPark mode, 12 themed ghosts, six new skins for Luigi, and six themed floors for ScareScraper mode.

You can check the content included in DLC 2 on the screens below.