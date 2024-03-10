Luigi's Mansion 2 will release 27th June 2024 on Nintendo Switch

HQ

Nintendo has kicked off its Mario Day festivities by announcing that Luigi's Mansion 2 HD will launch on Nintendo Switch on 27th June 2024.

Released on the 3DS 12 years after the GameCube original, Luigi's Mansion 2 added online play and touchscreen controls to the series for the first time. As well as bumping up the visuals to HD, this remastered version of the game also includes four player co-op, which is a welcome inclusion, considering that online play on the 3DS is no longer available.

You can now pre-order the game on the Nintendo Switch eShop here.