Nintendo is really pushing the limit with the amount of HD remasters it's pumping out these days. It feels as though at least half of all of the "new" games coming to the Switch have a HD disclaimer attached to their namesake, which serves as a firm reminder that this isn't a new game and quite frankly also isn't very different from the original either. That's precisely the case with Luigi's Mansion 2 HD as well, because after spending a bunch of hours with the green-hatted plumber and Professor E. Gadd, I'm struggling for reasons why I'd recommend this game over Luigi's Mansion 3.

Now let me just add on here that Luigi's Mansion 2 HD isn't a bad game. It's just inferior to its predecessor-sequel for a whole slate of reasons that revolve around its authentic high-definition-ing. You see, Luigi's Mansion 2 was made for the Nintendo 3DS and that means that various technological limitations that don't plague the already technically-limited Switch are in effect here. Plus, there are core design elements that just don't feel right and suited to the Switch as a system in this game. So, despite having a visual presentation that honestly doesn't seem to differ too much when compared to Luigi's Mansion 3, there are a multitude of other reasons that do.

Let me start by talking about the mission structure. Unlike Luigi's Mansion 3, this game isn't a seamless experience. You select a mission that takes you into an overarching level and then allows you to explore certain parts of it. The Metroidvania-like systems found in the third game aren't present here, you simply start a mission, complete the task at hand, and then are transported out of the level to debrief with the Professor before selecting a new mission returning you to the same level to do something similar. I get that this isn't a remake and the authenticity to the original game is one of its core elements, but it does feel massively detracting and a little frustrating to be locked into such a linear level and mission structure after getting to experience the more open and freeing nature of Luigi's Mansion 3.

As the Nintendo 3DS had two screens to play around with, Luigi's Mansion 2 originally looked to put them to good use with specific mechanics and features that instead are just shoehorned in on the Switch HD version. The minimap and the way you utilise it feel counterintuitive at the best of times, but the biggest offender are the frequent calls from the Professor that cause the gameplay to constantly be broken up and interfered with for a conversation that barely adds anything in a narrative sense. The Professor comes across as an overprotective parent that wants you to check in every 10 minutes to ensure you're safe. It's hugely annoying.

Luigi's Mansion as a whole has never had the tightest feeling controls, even in the third game, but due to the other more dated elements in this HD remaster the rigid controls stand out more so than ever. Controlling the direction and angle of your Poltergust 5000 machine is a hassle, especially when dealing with ghosts that are fast or use items and weapons to make your life more challenging. Accuracy and precision is not a strength of this game in any sense, something I came to realise in particular when dealing with the companion Toads that often pop up. The occasions where you need to suck up a Toad and launch them over a gap becomes hugely frustrating at times due to the aiming convention present here. Oh, and let's not forget how the Toads are also absolute nightmares to wrangle. When they become spooked by a ghost, they'll sprint around without respite until you suck them up with the Poltergust, something that really isn't easy in practice and led me to become audibly frustrated multiple times during my playthrough.

It's also worth adding here that many of the elements in this game are precursors to how they were offered in Luigi's Mansion 3. The exploration, the mechanics, the online elements, they are designed and implemented in such a way that they are actually better in the follow-up game that debuted around five years ago. Again, I understand that this is a remaster and isn't looking to alter and adjust the core experience that was available in 2013, but at the same time I find it very difficult to actually recommend this game when it's older sibling-sequel does everything that it offers but better.

Don't get me wrong, there is still a charm and level of charisma associated with this game that makes it fun. It's still a pleasant platformer with interesting gameplay mechanics, varied and detailed unique locations to explore, a broad list of enemy types to face and overcome, and lots of secrets to find hidden in nooks and crannies. But at the same time, this HD remaster is inferior to Luigi's Mansion 3 in pretty much every conceivable metric, and there's not a strong enough sense of nostalgia here to save it as was the case with Super Mario RPG or even Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door.

If you're looking to get a taste of the Luigi's Mansion series, turn your sights to the third game instead, as you'll have much more fun with it when compared to this HD remaster. Or at the very least, play this HD version before the third game, as it's very difficult to go backwards.