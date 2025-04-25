Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty to murder of Healthcare CEO as death penalty pursued

HQ

The latest news on the United States . Luigi Mangione has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealth's insurance division, as prosecutors confirmed their intention to pursue the death penalty.

The 26-year-old appeared in a Manhattan court in connection with the December killing. While public officials have denounced the act, some see Mangione's actions as a statement against high US healthcare costs and the influence of health insurers.

Prosecutors argue that Mangione's intent to target the healthcare industry through violence justifies the extreme punishment. The trial continues, with the jury set to decide on sentencing if Mangione is convicted, so it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.