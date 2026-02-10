Luffy and the gang encounters more allies and enemies in latest One Piece trailer

HQ

We're a month away from One Piece returning to Netflix. It has been one heck of a wait between the first season and this follow-up batch of episodes, but we're in the home stretch now as Season 2 will officially premiere on the streaming platform on March 10.

To this end, Netflix has now shared yet another trailer for One Piece, giving us another glimpse and taste of the kind of action and encounters Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hat Gang will deal with on their ongoing journey towards the Grand Line.

To celebrate the return of One Piece, Netflix is also hosting a series of events around the world dedicated to the show, with three European options set to be available. The first will run between February 27 and March 1 at the Brussels Expo in Belgium, with this being a stand at the convention. The next will be found in Paris, France between February 28 and March 1, although the extent of this event has yet to be confirmed. And finally, between March 6-8, the Piazza Gae Aulenti in Milan, Italy will play host to a big event where the area will be transformed into Loguetown. For more details on the events, and likewise what's being planned in North America, Asia, and Africa, head over here.

Otherwise, do check out the latest Season 2 trailer below.