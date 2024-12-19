English
One Piece

Luffy and his crew set sail for season 2

The second season of Netflix's One Piece has reportedly finished filming. Luffy and his crew's new adventures will arrive in 2025.

Netflix has completed filming for Season 2 of One Piece, the live-action adaptation of Eiichirô Oda's beloved manga. The new season, expected to debut in late 2025, will see Iñaki Godoy return as Monkey D. Luffy, leading the Straw Hat Pirates into the Arabasta Saga, where they'll face the mysterious Baroque Works organization.

According to Comicbook, filming wrapped recently in South Africa, with crew and stunt performers celebrating the milestone. Vincent Regan, who plays Vice Admiral Garp, also revealed at Vienna Comic-Con that the show would be ready before 2025 holiday season.

Season 2 promises to continue the epic journey of Luffy and his crew, delivering more action, heart, and faithful adaptations of key story arcs from the manga.

What moment from the Arabasta Saga are you most excited to see on live-action?

