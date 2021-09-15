English
Ludwig Göransson won an Emmy for The Mandalorian

He received the award for the score to the second season's final episode.

The already award-winning Swedish composer Ludwig Göransson has once again won an Emmy for his musical contributions to the film industry, and for the second year in a row, it's for his work on the soundtrack to The Mandalorian series. It's the second season's final episode that landed him this new Emmy, a piece of music you can listen to in its entirety here.

Well-deserved, of course, according to our editorial team, and in total, The Mandalorian took home seven awards at the Creative Emmy Awards this year, a sort of pre-gala to the actual Emmy gala that will air this Sunday, September 19.

What do you think of Ludwig's music in The Mandalorian?

