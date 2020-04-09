Ludvig Forssell on creating BB's Theme in Death Stranding

The 2019 Sony game directed by Hideo Kojima scooped a hatful of awards last year, mostly for its soundtrack - Death Stranding won the award for Best Score/Soundtrack at The Game Awards, whilst Forssell himself won the award for Best Soundtrack at the Titanium Awards.

Probably the most iconic sound to come out of the game was BB's Theme - the song sung in-game by Cliff Unger to his young son Sam. It was composed by Forssell, sung by musician Jenny Plant, and has since received high-praise from gaming and music fans alike.

Speaking to exclusively Gamereactor in the extended interview that you can see below, Forssell revealed the thought process behind BB's Theme:

"It started out with Mr Kojima saying he wanted a lullaby for certain situations in the game, to represent certain characters, and he wanted Sam to be able to hum or whistle it so I knew it'd have to be a simple melody that's easy to remember," he told us.

"It really just started with the four notes and I expanded that - it was a process of having the idea for a very long time but never really putting it down on paper."

For more on Forssell's innovative work on Death Stranding, enjoy the full interview below.